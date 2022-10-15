TikToker films woman roasting him for taking her to Applebee’s on first date

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after filming a conversation he had with his date, in which the woman roasts him for taking her to Applebee’s.

In the one-minute TikTok clip, the woman is heard asking the man how much money he makes, indicating that taking her to “cheap restaurants” is a deal breaker.

“How much money do you make?” she asked him at the beginning of the video. “I don’t want to seem interested in money and stuff, but I just want to come out from the get-go and tell you, like, I’m not a gold digger or anything, but I just don’t go out with broke boys.”

The content creator told her he makes enough money. She continued, “I know you just took me to Applebee’s. I get it, maybe you don’t want to take me to the most fanciest place, like, on the first date, but never again are you going to take me again. Applebee’s is not acceptable…I am high-end.”

“And if I date, it’s not to waste my time, so I’m not gonna be going out and going to cheap restaurants,” she said, before the video cut out.

“Are Females this Savage Now a days??” the TikToker asked in the text overlaying the video, which has amassed over 5 million views.

Most users in the comments sided with the TikToker, urging him to avoid the woman entirely.

“Next date she can stay home and you go out with another girl,” one wrote, gaining over 70,000 likes on their comment.

“I would have asked her how much she makes. If it’s less then 60K tell her you ain’t trying to waste your time and leave,” another added.

“Just tell her you don’t make enough and let her go, u r better off,” a third shared.

In a follow-up video, the content creator shared texts he received from the woman in question, in which she tells him that she saw his video, and “doubts” they’ll have a second date.

She told him he’s “[not] a gentleman” and claimed that posting the video was “messed up.” In response, he jokingly claimed that posting the video was an “accident.”

“It’s not my fault all those broke guys are mad in the comments…and those girls that are happy with a $5 burger,” she responded.