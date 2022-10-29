TikToker faces charges after hitting golf ball into the Grand Canyon

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikTok star is facing criminal charges after filming herself hitting a golf ball and “throwing” her club into the Grand Canyon.

The golfer, who has nearly 7 million followers on the social media app, sparked backlash after sharing a video of herself playing golf in the canyon.

She whacked a golf ball, and allegedly threw her golf club into the canyon near Mather Point after hitting the ball, authorities said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The original video was shared on October 26 but has since been deleted from TikTok. The footage was reposted on Reddit and showed the golf club snapping in half and flying into the Grand Canyon.

Commenters were furious, calling for the woman to be fined and banned for her “selfish behavior,” while others wanted the TikToker to “go straight to jail.”

TikTok golfer faces criminal charges

Working with members of the public, the National Parks Service was able to locate the account and the person responsible for the stunt.

“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’” the national park asked on Facebook on October 27.

The National Park Service did not identify the TikToker, but shared the original video on its Reddit page, where she’s identified as Katie Sigmond.

The Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified and contacted Katie a day after she posted her video to the short-form app, the service said.

“On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending.

“Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below,” the park added.

At the time of writing, Katie has yet to make a statement on the incident.