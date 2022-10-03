TikToker claims Wingstop locked her inside store for allegedly stealing

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video where she claims Wingstop locked her inside the store for allegedly taking an order that wasn’t hers.

TikTok has grown to become one of the biggest platforms for people to share what goes on in their lives in a short, concise video.

Bee, who goes by the name Bhaddiebee21 on the platform, went viral after uploading a video where she claimed WingStop locked her inside of the building because they thought she stole somebody else’s food.

It’s been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, and users are flooding the comments with their thoughts on the situation.

TikToker claims Wingstop locked her inside

The video shows Bee attempting to open the door to leave while holding a bag of food from the restaurant.

She said: “Not me trying to be cute leaving Wingstop but they locked the doors because they thought I was taking an order that wasn’t mine.”

Surprisingly, Bee isn’t the only person that’s had issues with the popular chicken wing chain.

“No cuz my bf ordered Wingstop online one time and they were SO WEIRD abt it’s like they encounter tons of Wingstop bandits,” one user replied.

Another user commented: “Wingstop will have 10 orders sitting waiting and have you wait 45 min for yours.”

A third viewer shared their experience: “Our order said it was ready. It wasn’t, so we waited for like half an hour and they ended up putting it on the counter and not telling us.”