Realtor claims ACE Family left foreclosed home “in disarray” in viral TikTok

A viral video on TikTok has purportedly shown the ACE Family’s foreclosed home after the YouTubers moved out — leaving the house in what the uploader called a state of “disarray.”

In 2021, YouTube stars Austin and Catherine McBroom made headlines for allegedly being involved in a number of lawsuits and legal issues.

The most notable among these were claims that the family was facing eviction from their $10 million home as documents leaked online that hinted at foreclosure.

Both Austin and Catherine initially denied these claims, but later statements from the couple leaned toward allegations of “corrupt contractors” who “pocketed” money to pay to use cheaper materials on the house.

The couple also denied any rumors of not making their mortgage payments, saying they had been “screwed” by a purportedly unlicensed contractor and were in the process of purchasing a new home.

TikTok realtor says ACE Family home was left in “disarray”

Months later, TikToker and realtor Noah Ross has seemingly taken a peek inside the vacant ACE Family house… and his viral video is showing the abode in what he says is a state of “disarray.”

Most surprising is the fact that all appliances in the mansion seem to have been taken. A sweep around the kitchen shows that the oven, fridge, and dishwasher have been removed, which Ross speculates was done to “try to pay off the bank.”

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Ross’s video has racked up over 3 million views as users were quick to note that the home bore an uncanny resemblance to the ACE Family’s old house, which can be seen from all angles in their two-year-old tour video from September 2019.

The home has been reportedly valued anywhere from $10 to $16.5 million, with Noah dubbing the house as a “$13 million foreclosure.”

This latest TikTok video follows recent news that Austin McBroom finally resolved the viral 2021 Social Gloves lawsuit against him with a $3 settlement, officially putting the YouTubers vs TikTokers beef behind him… along with his foreclosed home.