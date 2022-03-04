Alex Wassabi reveals surprising way he’s going to use money from Deji fight

YouTube star Alex Wassabi has revealed what he is planning on doing with his portion of proceeds from the UK vs USA boxing match.

Alex Wassabi, 31, has over 14 million followers across social media, with YouTube being his biggest platform.

The social media star is set to face off with British YouTuber Deji Olatunji in his first broadcast fight, telling his fans that the money earned on his part will be used for a good cause.

What Alex Wassabi is spending his fight money on

In an interview with The Mirror, Wassabi told the publication that “Everything that didn’t go to my training camp is going to my little brother.”

He revealed that his portion of the fight money will be “going towards his [brother’s] college fund – everything I do is partially for him.”

With stakes high, some creators are starting to beef with their fellow opponents such as YouTube prankster Vitaly, who rushed the stage during his adversary press conference. Kristen Hanby told him he was “going to box his head off then f***k his mum.”

Saturday That MotherFucker Is DONE! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/F9EMBHkSn9 — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) March 2, 2022

In addition, Canadian YouTuber Kyle Godfrey got into a brawl with fellow content creator Austin Sprinz after telling Sprinz to “lay off the shrooms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creatorflix (@creatorflix)

The Deji vs Alex Wassabi fight will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, March 22.

The event is pay-per-view and can be purchased through the Showstar website for $9.99. The show officially kicks off at 7PM GMT (11AM PST/2PM EST).

For more information on how to watch the UK vs USA boxing event, you can check out our hub here.