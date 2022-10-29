TikToker calls firefighters to rescue mom trapped under couch

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after calling firefighters to rescue her mom who was stuck under a couch for three hours.

Content creator Claire’s mother was moving the couch into the basement with her partner, when it suddenly got wedged in the staircase.

When the TikToker came home, she found her mom trapped on the wrong side of the couch, and tried to help free her, before giving up eventually.

In a viral video with over 13 million views, the couch was seen covering the entrance of the basement, while the mother’s hand stuck out from a tiny gap between it and the stairwell.

The mom was stuck in the basement for almost three hours, while her daughter and partner tried to dislodge a handrail from the wall in hopes of freeing her. Claire’s dad even made a hole in the wall trying to get the couch into the basement, but to no avail.

The family from Columbus, Ohio, USA, had no choice but to call the fire department as their last resort.

The firefighters successfully released the trapped woman, as they managed to get the handrail off the wall by wriggling through the hole.

“I thought it was hilarious,” the TikToker said. “My parents did not think it was funny. My dad was mad because of the damage and my mom thought she was never getting out

“When the fire brigade got there I was really trying to insert myself into the situation because I have a twin sister and I wanted to film it for her.”

Speaking about the minor damage, Claire said: “I don’t think it should be expensive to fix. After the fact, my mom thought it was really funny. We laughed about it afterwards.”

On TikTok, users flooded the comments section with references to a famous episode of ‘Friends’ in which the characters fail to move a couch.

“911, we didn’t pivot,” one wrote. “Pivot! pivot! pivot!, she did in fact, not pivot,” another commented, referencing an iconic scene from the sitcom.