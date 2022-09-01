TikToker calls 911 after getting stuck in gym equipment

An unfortunate TikToker was left with no choice but to phone the police after getting stuck in an inversion table at the gym in the wee hours of the morning.

TikTok is a hive for viral content of all kinds… but this #gymfail takes the cake, racking up well over 7 million views after being posted to the video platform on August 29.

In the video, TikTok user and former collegiate athlete ‘cfaulds20’ can be seen stuck upside-down in an inversion table — a machine that is meant for stretching out one’s back but can also be used for core exercises like crunches and torso rotations.

According to the TikToker, she’d gotten stuck in the equipment during a gym sesh at 3 AM, and no one was around to help. Her friend, who was at the gym with her, was in another room, and the gym was not staffed at such early hours, leaving her to fend for herself.

Luckily, she was wearing a Samsung Galaxy watch, which she used to phone her local law enforcement to get help.

The video shows an officer swinging her upright, which the TikToker captioned: “When you have to call 9-1-1 because you get stuck on the inversion thing at 3 AM at the gym.”

That’s not all; she also uploaded two other videos recording the ordeal on her phone, including one that captured her phone call to the dispatcher asking for help.

Luckily, the TikToker seemed to take the situation in high spirits and published a storytime video explaining the entire situation, saying she isn’t sure she’ll try out the inversion table again after her viral incident.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever go on that table again, to be honest,” she admitted.

Cfaulds’s TikToks have prompted some hilarious discussion, with commenters happy she’s alright while sharing their own gym fail stories — as well as what they would have done in her situation.

