TikToker under fire after police were called as he turned up to his old high school

A TikToker and YouTuber has caught some flak after returning to his high school for the first day despite having graduated, with some students pretty unhappy to see him.

Leaving high school and looking back on it prompts all sorts of nostalgia, no matter how long ago it was you left. There are always memories about hinjinx in class, what happened when school let out, and everything in between.

Plenty of people want to relive their high school days, simply because they think it won’t ever be topped.

Article continues after ad

Though, as one TikToker found out, that comes with some consequences, and will probably spark some backlash from students who recognize you, as well as those online that you’re trying to impress.

Article continues after ad

TikToker returns to high school and gets completely roasted for it

That’s right, YouTuber and TikToker Ricksbasket decided to go back to his high school for the first day of the new school year, despite the fact he’d already graduated. And some didn’t take too kindly to it.

In his TikTok, which has racked up over 2.4 million views, Rick spoke to other students around campus about returning and plenty questioned what he was doing. “Why are you here?” asked one female. “Aren’t you a super senior?” quizzed another as they also dropped an “eww” before walking away.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The backlash continued in the comments too, with plenty of viewers roasting the content creator for his video. “I just know that “Why are you here” hurt his soul,” said one. “It’s actually kinda sad,” added another. “Bro went back just to get told off,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

Rick called it a “W Experience” after the video went a little viral, and has made a few videos since. He responded to some viewers who claimed he “peaked in high school” by calling it “easy content.”

Article continues after ad

However, he’s not able to film around there anymore as he’s been “banned from the whole school district” after it as police were also called.

The TikToker has said it’s a “win” given the viral nature of his videos, but, the roasts are still coming thick and fast in his comments section.