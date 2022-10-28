TikToker brags about sleeping with coworker, gets sent home for “revealing” outfits

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A woman is going viral on TikTok for documenting her work shenanigans involving sleeping with one of her employees and being sent home from her job for wearing revealing outfits.

When it comes to office romances, they hardly ever turn out like Jim and Pam, but TikToker ‘notmariedee’ is defying the odds and even corporate by bragging about her relationship with a fellow staff member.

In a series of viral TikToks, the woman explained that she had been hooking up with an employee, resulting in a message being sent out through the company warning that she would be “dealt with.”

However, instead of keeping her love life private, she’s continued to post on TikTok, bragging about how she’s been fulfilling her needs to the whole world.

Woman brags about sleeping with employee in viral TikTok

In an “official statement,” the TikToker decided to clear up some misconceptions about her office romance, saying how her company wanted her to make a video and set the record straight.

“This is really weird for me to have to make a video like this. So, they wanted me to clarify about me sleeping with my employee, I do want to say that it’s not entirely true,” she snarkily said. “We weren’t just sleeping together, we were also having sex.”

To make the situation even crazier, the manager even posted two videos of her being sent home from work for her outfits with the latest one receiving over 4.7M views in a day.

According to the TikToker, this time, the HR girl approached her and said that she wasn’t allowed to wear her attire because it was “way too revealing and distracting.”

So far, the TikToker hasn’t explained why she’s been allowed to keep her job despite all these issues mounting up or if the whole situation is just one big gag, but it’s provided some quality entertainment for viewers.

It will be very fun to see how this work drama unfolds as the TikToker continues to share juicy details about her workplace hijinks.

This isn’t the first office relationship to go viral either. Earlier this year, a couple of Walmart employees fought over their manager after she slept with both of them.