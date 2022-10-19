TikToker blasted for ‘twerking’ in bikini at swimming pool with kids

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker was slammed after being filmed twerking and dancing in a skimpy bikini at a swimming pool around kids.

In a viral video shared by the Instagram account influencersinthewild, a TikToker and OnlyFans model was seen in a tiny red string bikini, twerking and “slut dropping” at a pool behind children.

The content creator appeared to be busting some dance moves for a camera on a tripod, as she was joined by her friend who also wore a tiny two-piece.

“Save our children,” the Instagram account captioned the clip, which was captured by an onlooker at an undisclosed location.

The video quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views, as several people took to the comment section to blast the TikToker.

INSTAGRAM: influencersinthewild

TikToker under fire for twerking around kids

Although the influencer was dancing behind the kids, who didn’t pay her any attention, many were furious with her “inappropriate” dance moves and “vulgar” swimwear.

“I’m actually disturbed at this. There’s a time and place for things and with children around, this act shouldn’t have happened,” one wrote.

“We live in such a vain and vulgar, and truly bizarre time,” another complained. “What is she wearing?? So inappropriate!” a third exclaimed.

“People who do this around children or in public in general, should be arrested for indecent exposure. This is truly getting disgusting and ridiculous. Have some class,” someone else shared.

It wasn’t long before the content creator from the video, Elizabeth, found the post and told her side of the story.

“Omg that’s me making a TikTok while I was on vacation in Hawaii lol,” she said. “First of all, those kids were nowhere near me and my girl, [they] were obviously minding [their] business lol,” the influencer clarified.

This wouldn’t be the first time a woman’s swimwear was criticized on social media. Earlier this year, a woman divided TikTok after wearing a thong swimsuit at a family water park.