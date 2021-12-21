TikToker Alessia Vaesenn goes viral with breastfeeding cat on plane videos

A series of videos from TikTok user ‘alessiavaesenn’ has gone super viral, showing a woman supposedly breastfeeding a cat on a plane – but not is all as it seems. Social media users are desperately trying to work out what’s really going on behind the viral posts.

The four-part video, which appears to take place on a passenger jet, shows a man first complaining to the onboard staff that the woman next to him is in fact breastfeeding a cat, rather than a baby.

The woman disputes this, claiming that it is in fact her baby, and not a feline, but the man is adamant that he saw the cat with his own eyes.

The situation escalates, as the woman is asked by staff to remove the blanket and confirm that it is in fact an infant, but the woman refuses, taunting the staff to “take that liability” of invading her privacy if they want to.

TikTok users were kept on the edge of their seats as the drama unfolded, and the poster, alessiavaesenn, drip-fed each part of it in separate posts.

In the fourth and final part, one of the flight attendants removes the blanket, revealing that it is, in fact, a cat – although the woman argues that it is actually a ‘lynx’. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that the animal is fake, totally motionless and with googly eyes.

This is where the video unfolds, revealing itself as a parody, rather than a real situation. The whole thing appears to be based on a real news story, where a woman did breastfeed her hairless cat on a Delta airlines flight.

A flight attendant reported, per Newsweek, “This woman had one of those hairless cats in a blanket so it looked like a baby.” Security then arrived, “just to tell her that she couldn’t do that again, cause it was weird and gross.”

The incident was also recorded by an ACARS in-flight message from the cockpit, reading “Passenger in 13a is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when FA requested.”

Clearly, the series of TikTok videos from alessiavaesenn was inspired by this incident, and have quickly captured the attention of millions of people across Twitter and Reddit too.