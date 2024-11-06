How much is a Leopard worth on TikTok?

The Leopard is one of many TikTok Live gifts you can send to support your favorite creators on the app. But how much does it cost?

TikTok gifts are a way for users to support their favorite creators through virtual items that can be sent during live streams or in response to content. These gifts range widely in value and are a creative way to express appreciation on the app.

Currently, TikTok offers around 100 different virtual gifts, each with a unique design and varying coin cost, which reflects its real-world value.

Article continues after ad

The Leopard is just one of the many gifts that you are able to send people on the short-form video app, but how much is it worth?

How much is a Leopard on TikTok?

The Leopard gift costs 15,000 coins, translating to about $199.50 in real money. It’s one of the most popular premium gifts, allowing fans to make a more significant gesture of support.

To purchase and send a gift like the Leopard, users need to first buy TikTok coins, the in-app currency used to pay for these virtual gifts. These coins are bought using real money, and their value is based on exchange rates and platform pricing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve bought coins, you can use them to select any gift you want to send, from smaller items like the rose to high-value gifts like the universe, one of TikTok’s priciest options at around $562.

When a creator receives a gift, TikTok converts it into diamonds, another form of in-app currency that creators can redeem for cash. However, it’s important to note that TikTok keeps a portion of the transaction, so creators receive a percentage of the original gift’s value after this deduction.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides including how to Stitch on TikTok and how to undo a repost on TikTok.