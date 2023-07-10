TikTok stars Nicky Champa & Pierre Boo announce break-up after 11 months of marriage

Popular social media influencers and husbands Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have announced they’re officially ending their relationship after six years together.

Most known for their respective TikTok accounts with over 13 million followers each, Nicky Champa, 27, and Pierre Boo, 36, made a name for themselves creating content about their daily lives and travels as a gay couple, with many fans looking up to them as “relationship goals”.

The two also shared a joint YouTube account, where they had nearly 2.5 million subscribers tuning into their videos, but haven’t been active on the site for several months.

Article continues after ad

On Sunday, July 9, the pair took to Instagram and shocked fans as they revealed they’d ended their six-year-long relationship, 11 months after getting married.

Pierre posted a simple message to fans on his Instagram Story where he announced the breakup and also apologized to fans for the sad news.

Pierre announced the news of the breakup on his Instagram Story

Nicky Champa reveals reasons for their marriage ending

Speaking to OUT Magazine, Champa said: “With social media, it’s a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person. I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He’s a very special person and will always remain that way for me.”

Article continues after ad

Going more into detail about why they chose to end their relationship, Champa brings up their nine-year age difference as one of the main factors.

“I think as you age, you kind of realize different things,” he said. “Then on top of it, the social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image. It almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode.”

Article continues after ad

Explaining what the breakup will mean for their content, Champa went on to say that they won’t make any more content together, but that he’s excited to explore and find his own voice online. He’s also looking into continuing his career in modeling and acting.

Pierre has yet to open up about what he will be doing next.