Cardi B unfollows Offset on Instagram after “growing out of” relationship

Rapper Cardi B appeared to unfollow her husband Offset on Instagram after fans did a bit of sleuthing.

Cardi B and Offset first met in 2017 before exchanging vows later that same year. They have since welcomed two children together, Kulture and Wave.

Over the years, their tumultuous relationship has been a talking point in mainstream media and with fans. In 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce after rumors circulated Offset cheated on her, but eventually, the pair reconciled. Infidelity rumors swirled again as recently as September 2023.

Now, it appears their marriage might be on the rocks once again after a series of posts made on social media.

Instagram: iamcardib Cardi B posing on Instagram

Cardi B unfollows Offset after cryptic Instagram Stories posts

The rapper reportedly took to Instagram Stories on December 4 with a series of cryptic posts alluding to a fallout with her husband and rapper Offset.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” she shared in the first story. She then added in a follow-up post, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I gotta put myself first.”

Fans immediately began digging and noticed that not only did she unfollow Offset but he returned the favor. Reportedly, Offset seemingly responded to his wife’s posts by sharing a clip from the film Scarface on his own Instagram Stories.

Following this news, it appears Cardi B has lost more than 100,000 followers since the Stories. Neither artist has yet to make any additional statements or posts.

It should also be noted that Offset was noticeably absent during the recent Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2024 show, at which Cardi B made her runway debut. While Offset’s absence may just be a coincidence, it does have fans speculating that their relationship is most definitely on the outs.

