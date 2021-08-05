TikTok star ‘Timbo The Redneck’ dies in car accident doing donuts

TikTok Star Timbo The Redneck, who had over 200K followers, passed away in an accident on July 31 at the age of 18.

The TikToker, whose real name is Timothy Hall, had over 2.5 million likes on the app. He was doing donuts in his GMC truck which he called “Big Booty Judy.” While in the front yard of his friend’s home he lost control and was thrown out the window, and his truck landed on him causing him to pass away.

In a video posted on his TikTok and Instagram accounts his mother, Tesse, confirmed the death of her son. She said in a heart breaking video, “He won’t be making any more videos. No more videos at all.”

His mother went on to thank all of his fans saying that they truly did mean a lot to him and sometimes he would tell her that he “had to go make this TikTok” for them. She added that he did everything for them reiterating that his fans meant the world to Timbo.

Details on Timbo’s death are revealed in video

Timbo’s future brother-in-law, Tony, posted a video on YouTube giving details about the death of Timbo. In the video he said he confirmed that Timbo did pass away last Saturday doing donuts in the front yard of his friend’s house.

You can hear the pain in Tony’s voice as he describes the accident, “the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window, and the truck landed on top of him. His whole body, that truck landed on top of him. And he passed away.”

Tony also mentions that his Timbo’s girlfriend, Kori, was present while he was doing donuts. She was not in the car with him when the accident occurred. According to Tony, Timbo loved TikTok and it was his passion, he enjoyed making videos for his fans and appreciated all the support.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs, the page almost reached $10,000 before it was closed.