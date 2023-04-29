TikTok star Overtimemegan deletes her account after hacker leaks personal photos and videos

Popular TikToker Megan Eugenio, also known by her handle Overtimemegan, deleted her social media accounts after hackers leaked private videos and photos of the influencer.

In a viral April 28 TikTok video with over 4 million views, @noahglenncarter recapped the whole story of Megan Eugenio and how her social media accounts were either deleted or privated over the course of the week.

Noah explained that Megan had been a victim of a hack that hijacked and leaked her private photos and videos.

Following this leak and subsequent sharing of her private media online Megan announced she was quitting social media, privating her Twitter, and deleting her TikTok afterward. Prior to its deletion, her TikTok page had a huge following of 2,5 million users.

“I honestly feel really bad for her and I would not wish this on anyone,” concluded Noah in his video recapping the situation.

TikTok reacts to the hacking of Overtimemegan

TikTok users in the comments were equally sorry for the content creator who’s private life was spilled on the internet without consent.

“I wouldn’t wish that on my enemy,” one user wrote. Another viewer with a similar sentiment commented: “I feel so bad.”

Some other users took issue with Noah covering the situation, accusing him of adding fuel to the fire with his coverage that notifies more people of the leak.

“You are bringing more attention to it,” shares one person. Another comment from the same user reads: “He’s famous so posting this video will bring a lot of people.”

To which users replied by pointing out the fact that it’s trending on other social media like Twitter, so one content creator covering it will likely not make much of a difference.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear how the hacker accessed Megan’s files, or what was the motive behind the attack on her data. For more viral videos and stories surrounding TikTok, be sure to check out our coverage on Dexerto.