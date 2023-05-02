Overtimemegan speaks out after hacker leaks personal photos

TikTok star Overtimemegan has finally spoken out after deleting her account when hackers compromised her phone, leaking personal photos and videos of her.

Megan ‘Overtimemegan’ Eugenio is a prominent creator on TikTok, where she boasts over two million followers. Although she has a wide library of videos that garner hundreds of thousands of views each, her account mysteriously disappeared in late April.

Fans noticed that Megan had published a statement to her Instagram stories claiming that her phone had been hacked. The hackers had allegedly leaked personal photos and videos from her device, prompting her to delete her TikTok account.

Article continues after ad

As told by TikToker NoahGlennCarter, Overtimemegan allegedly said she was “done with social media” and went dark online for several days.

On May 2, Overtimemegan finally addressed the hack in a TikTok video that has already racked up two million views just hours after being posted.

Overtimemegan returns to social media and addresses hack

In the video, the TikToker explained that the personal content stolen from her phone was “sold, reproduced, and posted everywhere on the internet.” She clarified that what happened to her “was a crime,” and that anyone sharing the content online was also “participating in a crime.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m a victim,” she said. “It’s not my fault. It doesn’t define my self-worth. And I know, as a woman, that that was not meant for the public eye. That was meant for me.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s been very hard,” she continued. “It’s been super hard to look at my private images all over the internet, and everything just being poked fun at. But people are not realizing that this is a real person you are messing with. I have friends, I have a family. I have a job. …I’m not just a character on the internet.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the horrific hacking, Megan promised the internet that she won’t let the incident bring her down and says she’ll keep making content and doing what she loves.

“One thing I know for sure is, you can take whatever from my phone, you can take all those images, whatever you want. You definitely cannot take my will to keep doing what I love. …you can’t take my happiness. You can’t break my spirit.”

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, check out our coverage right here at Dexerto.