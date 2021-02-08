TikTok star Nessa Barrett opens up on first suicide attempt in new song

TikToker and singer Nessa Barrett opened up about her first suicide attempt four years ago in a snippet of a new song she wrote, that even features the voice of her father in the intro.

Warning: This article may contain content that is sensitive for some readers

Nessa Barrett is an 18-year-old TikTok star, who has over 14 million followers on the app. She’s been posting lip-sync content to the app since she joined in early 2019, however she is also keen on developing her music career and has released several songs.

In 2020, she released hit singles, ‘if u love me’ and ‘Pain,’ and later in the year went on to tease a collaboration with fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler.

Nessa has also experienced a great deal of hate online, and in the past has been forced to respond to trolls who were telling her to end her own life, telling them, “can people please stop telling me to kill myself? I don’t need to hear it anymore on top of my own thoughts I battle every day.”

Read More: Best time to post on TikTok

It’s safe to say fans love her stunning voice, and they were blown away when she introduced a snippet of a new song she wrote recently on TikTok, though the topic of the song was very close to Nessa’s heart.

In the caption, she revealed she, “wrote a song the other night about my first suicide attempt. My dad was the one who found me so we used his voice on it. This is how I cope.” She then explained in the comments that this attempt happened four years ago.

@nessaabarrett wrote a song the other night about my first suicide attempt. my dad was the one who found me so we used his voice on it. this is how i cope ♬ 911 – Ness

The heartbreaking intro to the song shows her father recreating his 911 call, saying, “hello, please, my daughter, I think she took some pills. There’s a bottle here, and it’s like almost empty, please somebody help me out, please somebody, now.”

Nessa’s dad wrote a note about the song in the comments. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to record and go through,” he said, “but so blessed you are here, and so proud of you turning this day into a positive way to help others.”

Fans and friends sent their love to Nessa for the beautiful song in the comments, complimenting her voice and talent.

Whether the TikTok star will release ‘911’ in full is yet to be seen, but many hope they will get an opportunity to hear the touching piece in its entirety.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.