TikTok star Nessa Barrett opens up on first suicide attempt in new song

Published: 8/Feb/2021 15:06 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 15:13

by Georgina Smith
TikTok star Nessa Barrett in an Instagram selfie
Instagram: nessabarrett

TikToker and singer Nessa Barrett opened up about her first suicide attempt four years ago in a snippet of a new song she wrote, that even features the voice of her father in the intro.

Warning: This article may contain content that is sensitive for some readers

Nessa Barrett is an 18-year-old TikTok star, who has over 14 million followers on the app. She’s been posting lip-sync content to the app since she joined in early 2019, however she is also keen on developing her music career and has released several songs.

In 2020, she released hit singles, ‘if u love me’ and ‘Pain,’ and later in the year went on to tease a collaboration with fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler.

Nessa Barrett poses for a picture in front of the sky
Instagram: nessabarrett
Nessa is getting more popular on TikTok by the day.

Nessa has also experienced a great deal of hate online, and in the past has been forced to respond to trolls who were telling her to end her own life, telling them, “can people please stop telling me to kill myself? I don’t need to hear it anymore on top of my own thoughts I battle every day.”

It’s safe to say fans love her stunning voice, and they were blown away when she introduced a snippet of a new song she wrote recently on TikTok, though the topic of the song was very close to Nessa’s heart.

In the caption, she revealed she, “wrote a song the other night about my first suicide attempt. My dad was the one who found me so we used his voice on it. This is how I cope.” She then explained in the comments that this attempt happened four years ago.

wrote a song the other night about my first suicide attempt. my dad was the one who found me so we used his voice on it. this is how i cope

♬ 911 – Ness

The heartbreaking intro to the song shows her father recreating his 911 call, saying, “hello, please, my daughter, I think she took some pills. There’s a bottle here, and it’s like almost empty, please somebody help me out, please somebody, now.”

Nessa’s dad wrote a note about the song in the comments. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to record and go through,” he said, “but so blessed you are here, and so proud of you turning this day into a positive way to help others.”

Nessa Barrett's father comments on her TikTok

Fans and friends sent their love to Nessa for the beautiful song in the comments, complimenting her voice and talent.

Whether the TikTok star will release ‘911’ in full is yet to be seen, but many hope they will get an opportunity to hear the touching piece in its entirety.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.

Has TikToker Cynthia Parker left the Not A Content House?

Published: 8/Feb/2021 11:20

by Georgina Smith
Cynthia Parker poses in her merch
Instagram: cynthiaparkerrrr

Rumors that TikTok star Cynthia Parker has left the Not a Content began to circulate after fans noticed that she had been taken off the house’s Instagram page, with her referencing the rumors on social media.

Not a Content House is a relatively new house to the TikTok scene, formed in August of 2020. In the period of time that the group has been active, they’ve seen several different members come and go, and fans seem to catch on quickly to any changes in the ranks.

Katie Pego joined Not a Content House at the start of November after her original creator collective Top Talent House was shut down, but only a few weeks later rumors began circulating that she had left the house after they unfollowed her on Instagram.

The Not a Content House pose together
Instagram: Not a Content House
Not a Content House’s popularity is on the rise, with millions of followers each.

The influencer claimed the reason she left is that ‘her parents wanted her home,’ but fellow member Sabrina Quesada said Katie was “kicked out,” and that “she starts drama with a lot of the girls in the House.”

Now fans are speculating that Cynthia Parker has followed in Katie’s footsteps, as they’ve noticed some strange activity on the NACH Instagram page.

While each member usually has a highlight named after themselves, Cynthia’s one seems to have disappeared from the page.

The house page also no longer appears to be following her, with Cynthia unfollowing them back.

Cynthia even reposted someone’s story which contained TikTokRoom posts about the situation, including the original poster’s caption ‘Free Cynthia Parker.’

Cynthia Parker posts to her Instagram Story

Over on TikTok, someone asked fellow NACH member Devyn Winkler, “I don’t wanna be the person to ask but… what happened with y’all and Cynthia?” Devyn responded: “wasn’t the girls, it was management.”

DevsVlogs comments on TikTok about Cynthia Parker situation

While this seems to confirm that it wasn’t drama among the girls that prompted Cynthia to either leave of her own accord or be kicked out, there has yet to be any official announcement about her departure or any comment from Cynthia about what actually went down.

Just like many other TikTok content houses, the Not a Content House has been caught up in its fair share of drama, but the details of the truth behind this situation have yet to fully come to light.