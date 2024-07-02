Nurse goes viral on TikTok explaining how Sabrina Carpenter’s song can save lives

A nurse has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how one of Sabrina Carpenter’s songs can be used to save lives.

Sabrina Carpenter has been captivating fans with her 2024 hit single ‘Please Please Please‘, released on June 7 and quickly becoming a commercial success.

Not only was the song Carpenter’s first to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100, but it also topped charts in multiple countries outside of the United States, including Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, and the UK.

And now, fans have yet another reason to save the song in their playlist after a nurse went viral on TikTok revealing ‘Please Please Please’ was perfect for nailing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Los Angeles nurse and comedian John, who goes by ‘nurse.johnn‘ on the social media platform, posted a “POV” style TikTok that showed him pretending to perform mouth-to-mouth on the viewer, before transiting into chest compressions.

For CPR to be effective and potentially save someone’s life, compressions need to be performed at a rate of 100-120 per minute. While ‘Stayin’ Alive‘ by Bees Gees is often taught as a rhythm to follow, the song featuring 103 beats per minute (BPM), John revealed that ‘Please Please Please’ is just as effective.

“POV: You’re a nurse and you just found out ‘Please Please Please’ is 107 BPM,” text overlay on John’s TikTok read, his video garnering over 23 million views and nearly four million likes.

“The words go so well,” one person pointed out, as viewers made reference to lyrics such as “heartbreak is one thing” and “don’t embarrass me”. Another used the song’s title to joke, “Please, please, please stay alive.”

Carpenter seemed to enjoy the tidbit of information about her song too, having allegedly shared the TikTok herself accordingly to a third commenter.

So, next time you’re looking to save a life with some CPR, make sure to have Carpenter’s number one hit on stand-by.