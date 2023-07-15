TikTok star Haley Odlozil dead at 30 after battle with cancer

TikTok star and mom-of-one Haley Odlozil has tragically passed away at the age of 30, after documenting her battle with cancer on the social media app.

Haley was known for sharing her life and cancer journey on TikTok following her Stage 3C ovarian cancer diagnosis eight years ago.

On July 14, Haley’s heartbroken husband, Taylor Odlozil, announced that the mom-of-one had lost her battle with the disease in a lengthy social media statement.

“It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away. I cannot begin to describe the amount of heartache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing,” he began. “I never knew my heart could physically hurt. I’ve never seen someone fight so hard to live.”

He continued: “Her love for me, Weston, her family, & her friends is what has kept her going for so many years, especially the last 8 months. I’m so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her.”

Tributes paid to Haley Odlozil

After Taylor posted a video of the tragic news on his TikTok page, thousands of fans took to the comments to send their condolences.

“My heart just shattered. I am so sorry. She is such a blessing to this world,” one supporter wrote. “Oh my goodness… sending your family so much love. Haley was such a warrior,” another said.

“I am so very sorry. My heart is broken for someone I have never met but have so much respect and admiration for,” a third added. “Thinking of you all today.”

Haley and Taylor were high school sweethearts, meeting in 2008. She was diagnosed with terminal cancer in late 2015, just weeks before their wedding. They welcomed their now four-year-old son, Weston, in 2019.

Taylor stated that he and Weston, who would often appear in Haley’s videos, will take an indefinite break from social media, signing off: “I need some time to process with my son.”