TikTok real estate agent goes viral responding to client’s ‘sleazy’ message

A real estate agent was praised on TikTok after sharing her hilarious response to a client’s inappropriate text message.

Australia-based real estate firm, Create Real Estate, took to the social media app to share a screenshot of messages received from someone looking to rent a property.

The client named ‘John’ said: “I saw your profile on realestate.com I was wondering if you could help me find a place. I’m looking for a three-bedroom, two-bedroom house in Sunshine.”

The female agent replied: “Hey John, I have a few upcoming properties available. Would you like to arrange an appointment to further discuss?”

That’s when the man responded with a ‘sleazy’ message which read: “No thank you, Please send through the addresses for open houses that you’ll be attending so I can see you [winking face emoji.]”

John’s message prompted the agent, Mieka, to send him an usual voice message. “Hey John, it’s Mieka here. Yep, we’ve got a couple of opens you can attend, I’ll send the addresses,” she began.

“It’s just… Oh my God…” she continued in the voice note, before the sounds of screeching and cars crashing took over for 20 seconds.

The firm captioned the TikTok video: “How to stop sleazy guys from messaging you ever again.”

Viewers in the comments were left in hysterics, as they praised Mieka for how she handled the client’s message.

“This made me laugh so much more than it should have HAHAHA,” one wrote. “If the next girl I shoot my shot with doesn’t go this far, then I don’t want her,” another added.

Others asked for an update, as they wanted to see the guy’s response to her voice note.

“Surely he replied [laughing face emoji,]” one person commented, before asking for a “Part 2 and a compilation of creepy guys.”

The business page has amassed 1.2 million likes on TikTok, at the time of writing. It shares a series of funny clips involving staff and offers a look inside their work life.