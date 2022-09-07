TikTok helps woman spot hidden camera in dance studio bathroom

A woman spotted a secret camera recording her while she was changing her clothes, all thanks to a heads up from TikTok.

TikTok has quickly become one of the most popular video apps on Earth. The platform has become well known for its viral dances, hilarious repeating audio clips, and so much more.

One thing TikTok hasn’t specifically grown a reputation for is spreading awareness for women’s safety. However, a new news story may show users that the app is much more than dancing and laughing, as it may also be a place to spread very vital information to keep its users safe.

pixabay TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity.

TikTok helps women discover spy camera while changing

On August 16, an unidentified woman in Pennsylvania attended a private dance lesson at her instructor’s home studio.

The instructor, Francis Gerarn Laurenzi, gave her clothes to try on before the session. While changing in the bathroom, she noticed a cell phone charger block plugged into an electrical outlet. She has seen TikTok videos warning women about fake phone chargers that are actually secretly cameras, and upon inspection, this was one of the very same cameras.

She removed the data card from the fake charger and handed it over to the Norristown Police. The dance instructor was then arrested after the authorities found over 140 videos on the card spanning over the last two years of snooping.

Thanks to TikTok, which shows millions of search results for “hidden camera in charger” the woman was able to identify the charger and ensure her safety by removing the data card and hand it over to the police.

While TikTok might not always be the best place for information, sometimes what you do come across can be helpful in urgent situations.