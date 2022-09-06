TikToker sparks debate with “Satanic” birthday party for one-year-old

A TikToker threw a “Satanic” birthday party for her one-year-old daughter, sparking debate on the social media app.

A mother has left divided viewers with a TikTok video of her toddler’s spooky birthday bash, which featured black decorations, a pentagram cake and photos of goats associated with the devil.

“Rumors say I had the best outfit for my first birthday,” text over the video reads, as Adele’s song ‘Rumors’ starts playing. When it switches to Måneskin’s rock hit ‘Beggin,’ the video goes on to flash a slideshow of pictures from the eerie bash.

A photo shows the youngster dressed in black, posing by what appears to be a star used for Satanic sacrifices, and a piñata resembling Baphomet. Another shows her digging into a cake topped with a pentagram made of icing.

The TikToker also shared a photo of the birthday invite which describes her daughter Lilith as “Cute as hell” before welcoming guests to the party.

The video went viral with over 2.3 million views, and people had a lot to say about the controversial celebration.

One-year-old’s “Satanic” birthday party sparks debate on TikTok

Some users left supportive comments under the mother video.

“Ok well, I love this and I would have went with my Heathens! Happy Birthday, Lilith!” one user commented. “I wish my birthday was like that,” another one added.

“Your birthday party is beautiful it looks like you enjoyed it a lot,” a third user wrote.

Many, however, slammed the mother for throwing a “Satanic” themed party for her toddler.

“I don’t think it’s a party or colour for a little girl. I really don’t know what went through the mum’s mind,” one user commented. “That wasn’t a birthday party, that was a sacrifice,” a second user shared.

“Can’t believe this mom threw a satan-themed party for her baby,” someone else added.

The overwhelming amount of negative comments that the TikToker received prompted her to publicly defend herself and her family.

“I see there are many news sites that put out my daughter’s party with lies,” she told CEN.

She continued: “1. We’re not Satanists. 2. There were guests. 3. The party didn’t have anything Satanic. 4. The piñata isn’t Satan, nor the Devil, it’s Baphomet. 5. The pentagram isn’t inverted because it’s not Satanic.”