Woman finds ‘creepy’ secret room in basement of 200-year-old house

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after discovering a spooky secret room in the basement of her 200-year-old house.

Content creator Mystee (mysteeipong) took to TikTok to document her journey of finding a hidden room within her and her husband’s New York home.

Mystee explained that she noticed a leak with “water backing up” from a random spot in the basement. In a series of videos, she began uncovering the “interesting history” behind what was found.

The TikToker revealed that she and her husband found a closed-up door in her basement, which led to a room. “You can even see a doorway around it,” she said in a viral clip, while sharing her eerie discovery. But the couple didn’t have the right tools to fully break it down.

“Luckily they are cinder blocks so they are hollow on the inside, we got through the first part but we have yet to get through the second part,” Mystee said. “The reason why we haven’t been able to get through is because this room is filled with rocks.”

TikTok users in the comments were creeped out by the couple’s discovery. “Don’t open that! Have you watched the movie Barbarian?!?” one person said.

“Enter with sage, holy water all the things,” another said. “You definitely do not open the door It has obviously been closed off for a reason just back away,” a third added.

Others advised the pair to get a professional to help them out. “Book a professional surveyor. It might not be structurally sound,” one person suggested.

“Call a priest to open it with you just in case. It’s either demonic, a crime scene or for maintenance,” someone else shared.

Upon doing some research into the home’s history, Mystee now believes that the room may have been connected to a tunnel. “I didn’t know that my house had ties to the underground railroad,” she said. “We looked up Clarkson and sure enough, eight minutes away there is a station.”

