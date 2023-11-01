Woman finds “creepy” hidden room behind door in her basement bathroom

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after exploring an eerie hidden room she found behind a door in her basement bathroom.

Content creator bigbrah1 left many viewers freaking out after posting a 20-second video on TikTok showing her spooky discovery.

It starts with footage of a curio cabinet, and the video is set to a whimsical rendition of the children’s nursery rhyme ‘Daisy, Daisy.’ “Found a hidden room in my house,” reads the text-overlay.

When she opens the cabinet, the woman finds a door handle that leads to a secret room, which appears to be a childlike playroom that only “locks from the inside.”

The room is adorned with a vibrant combination of pink and teal blue, with colorful handprints and footprints on the walls, along with stars, smiley faces, and other shapes. One of the walls reads, “Love shack,” while the ceiling displays children’s artwork.

“What do I do?” reads the caption of the clip, which has gone viral with 1.2 million views. In the comments, many TikTok users felt unsettled by the room and told the woman to contact the police.

“You should definitely tell authorities, better to have someone look into it than to turn a blind eye to something that might need actual attention,” one person wrote. “Call the police to collect any evidence of any kind,” another shared.

Others, however, thought it looked like a fun little hideout for middle schoolers, or even a panic room.

In a follow-up, the content creator stated that she “will not be calling the police, because girl what the hell you want me to tell them?”

The TikToker also admitted that she’s known about the hidden room, but was cleaning it out when she recorded the video. She now uses it for storage, but still feels that the room is “creepy as hell.”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.