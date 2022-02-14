TikTok dad Chasing Sage goes viral with mic’d up daughter snowboarding

Adventure-focused TikToker ‘Chasing Sage’ has gone viral on the app after he gave his daughter a microphone while she snowboarded down a mountain, and viewers think it’s adorable.

There’s no doubt that a large number of TikTokers are trendsetters, but trends aren’t the only way to go viral on the short-form video app.

We’ve seen a wide variety of creators go viral after one video blows up as Elysemyers did with her infamous Taco Bell date and Ninefivegarage with his hilarious boyfriend application.

Now, it’s Chasing Sage’s turn to go viral on TikTok. On February 3, the adventure-focused creator placed a microphone into his 4-year-old daughter’s snowsuit as they went snowboarding — and fans all over the world and in love.

Chasing Sage goes viral for video with daughter

Chasing Sage is no stranger to uploading videos of the family adventuring outside. They’ve amassed over 83 thousand followers on the app doing just that — featuring the family biking, hiking, and quite a few videos of them snowboarding.

It wasn’t until the creator decided to clip a microphone onto his 4-year-old daughter’s snowsuit that he truly had a video blow up, gaining over seven million views in the days after uploading.

As his daughter went down the hill in her green dinosaur snowsuit saying phrases like “I won’t fall, maybe I will. That’s okay cuz we all fall,” and “I’m a stuck-asaurus” after she fell and couldn’t get up, viewers ran to the comments to express their love for the video.

Many fans of the girl complimented her ability to think of jokes like “stuck-asaurus” while others poked fun at the fact TikTok added a disclaimer at the bottom of the video.

It said: “The actions in this video are performed by professionals. Do not attempt.”

While the family does do a variety of activities outside, a large amount of videos from Chasing Sage involves snowboarding — including one that shows his daughter at just 2 years old.

