Pokimane explains why she won’t talk about her relationships on stream

Pokimane’s friend Kevin asked if they were dating during a live stream, and the Twitch star quickly explained why she wouldn’t answer that question in front of her viewers.

With almost nine million followers on Twitch, Pokimane has continued to be one of the top viewed female streamers on the platform — amassing over 4.5 million views so far in 2022.

When it comes to her personal life, however, one of the biggest topics has always been her relationship status. On December 31, 2022, her fans were convinced that she had just revealed her boyfriend, Kevin, on stream.

After a viewer asked if Pokimane got annoyed by fans constantly asking if they were together, Kevin turned to the Twitch star and asked if they were dating during a February 12 stream.

Seconds later, Poki explained why she wouldn’t answer that question in front of her viewers.

Are Pokimane and Kevin dating?

While on stream together, a viewer asked Pokimane if she got annoyed by fans constantly asking if they were dating. She quickly explained that it is “kinda weird champ,” which led Kevin to jokingly ask her the question.

“Listen. Um. I just feel like it’s weird to talk about stuff like that [on stream],” Poki replied. “Imagine you’re like 13, you’re in middle school and you’re hanging out. Now imagine if a reporter came and forcibly asked who your crush is.

“It’s a weird thing to talk about publicly.”

Kevin agreed with the Twitch star, explaining that it’s “personal life stuff.”

Pokimane finished the conversation by explaining that Kevin is really nice, and having him on stream is like a “treat” for the 20k+ viewers in her chat.

Despite the occasional “single btw” tweet, Poki has chosen to keep her personal life separate from her professional life as a content creator. In mid-2020, the Twitch star revealed why she’s made the decision to keep things separate.

“For me, this also creates a healthier divide between my work life and my personal life ⁠— which is an area where the lines are already pretty blurred…I personally want to experience my relationships without the scrutiny of an online audience.”