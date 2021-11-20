TikTok continues dominance over Instagram with massive growth

Every social media app is fighting for attention, but the Vine-inspired TikTok is quickly emerging as one of the most popular apps on the planet. Now, it seems it might be shifting the tide when it comes to facing off against Instagram.

Apps like Vine and Musically have come and gone, but their successor TikTok has continued to usher in the laughs, creativity, and absurdness of the internet.

The short clips – be they hilarious pranks or impressive dances – have become the go-to for many users, with TikTok’s formula for success being followed by other platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.

However, Instagram might be about to be kicked off the social media throne, as a new study has revealed incredible insight into the rise of TikTok.

TikTok usage is “spiking” over Instagram

TikTok and Instagram both allow users to share snippets of their life, creative shorts, and so much more. While social media giant Facebook has ownership of Instagram, their efforts to appeal to a younger audience might be wasted, as a study from Forrester has revealed that “63% of Americans between the ages of 12 and 17 used TikTok on a weekly basis.”

Comparatively, Instagram saw 57% of young Americans using the app. In 2020 Instagram reigned over TikTok with 60% usage, while the latter weighed in at 50% when it come to kids using the apps.

There are many factors that could have affected this change, but interesting, the study notes that users associated “fun” and “funny” with TikTok more than Instagram.

It’s no surprise that TikTok is impressing users, as the platform is home to a wealth of content creators and celebrities like Charlie D’Amelio, Will Smith, The Rock, and South Korean pop superstars BTS.

The app still has aways to go before it is the all-conquering social media platform of choice, but it is making its mark.