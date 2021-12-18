TikTok Christmas Food: 5 viral festive recipes to try

Now the festive season is in full swing, TikTok users have been sharing their favorite Christmas recipes that are going viral on the app. Here are some of our top picks.

TikTok is always an exciting place to be when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, as millions of users enjoy getting into the festive spirit together with all different types of content.

Whether that’s making dances out of iconic Christmas songs, showcasing their new festive jumper, or giving tips for gift giving and present wrapping, you can find just about everything on your For You Page.

One thing that the TikTok community always pulls out all the stops for is recipes of any kind, and this year they have come out in full force to share some of their favorite Christmas recipes.

1 — Cocoa Bomb

Hot chocolate bombs have been all the rage recently, becoming especially popular once the cold weather kicked in. This involves sealing a variety of sweet treats in a chocolate ball, which you put in hot milk and watch dissolve into a delicious cup of cocoa.

This user has taken the Christmas theme to the next level by making their bombs Grinch-themed, but you can choose whatever decoration you’d like to make the perfect treat.

2 — Christmas Cookie Fudge

Fudge is a great sweet treat for all year round, but there’s plenty you can do to jazz up a plain fudge for the festive season.

Kaitlin Quick went viral for her delicious-looking Christmas cookie fudge recipe, in which she’s put cookie mix and some red and green sprinkles to brighten it up.

3 — Christmas chocolate

If you’re looking for something simple but fun to make, this chocolate snack could be a good bet. Just like this user, melt down some chocolate bars on a tray, and add some festive decorations, or recreate some of your favorite characters.

After chilling, break the sheet of chocolate into smaller pieces to make it easier to eat.

The ability to easily customize this treat to the way you want it makes it great if you aren’t looking for anything too complicated.

4 — Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are a classic treat that have been doing the rounds on TikTok again this year, with countless people in the comment sections of recipes tagging their friends and suggesting they make them together.

These can be great if you have slightly more time on your hands, and are an ideal way to kick off Christmas day.

5 — Smores Dip

This is another great option for those who want something a little easier to make, but still equally as delicious. By warming up a layer of marshmallows on top of a layer of chocolate, you can make a sweet dip that you can pair with anything you want.

This viral recipe has TikTok users desperate to try this sugary but very tempting recipe.

With the big day fast approaching, now is the perfect time to attempt some festive cooking to get into the spirit.