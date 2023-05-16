TikTok changed its font and users are not happy about it

A new update on TikTok introduced a new font used on the text in the short form app. Despite being such a small change, users are not happy about it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Social media platforms like TikTok often create updates to the app in a way to have them run as smoothly as possible. Sometimes, these updates also include changes to how the platform works and looks.

A recent update saw the font used on TikTok change and users are not very happy about it.

Why did TikTok change its font?

It’s not yet been made clear why TikTok chose to change the font in the app. Like most other apps, TikTok constantly updates its platform to ensure it runs as smoothly as possible for users. Sometimes, the updates also include the looks of the app, which in this case included the font.

It isn’t clear whether the change has been made universally or whether only some users have the new font.

What does TikTok’s new font look like?

The only differences between the old font and this new font are that the letters are closer together and every letter is also slightly slimmer.

These changes are so minor that plenty of users have the new font and haven’t even noticed the difference yet. But those that have don’t seem too thrilled about it.

Why don’t people like the new font?

Since the sudden change in fonts, people have expressed their thoughts online – and most people are on the same side. They really don’t like it, saying that it “looks off”.

One person said on Twitter: “This new tiktok font is so fugly ew.”

“The slight font change on TikTok is making me want to rip my own teeth out with my bare hands,” another said.

A third person wrote: “The new TikTok font looks so off and it’s killing me.”

Most people seemed to be on the same side, as a fourth person said: “TikTok changed their font and it’s pissing me off.”

Why can’t I see the new font on TikTok?

The new font comes with a recent update for the TikTok app. If you can’t see the change but want to, simply go to where you get apps, either App Store or the Google Play store to find any available updates.

But since the changes made to the font are so small, you might even have the new font without you noticing.

