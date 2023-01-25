What are TikTok’s viral BBL shorts? How to buy & more

The latest clothing craze taking over TikTok is ‘BBL shorts’ — and users are itching to get their hands on a pair. Here’s everything you need to know about this new viral trend.

TikTok is known for pushing viral products to the forefront and even creating the next new fashion trends from time to time.

In fact, the app was single-handedly responsible for selling out a pink slip dress on Zara last year and even pushed a $30 Steve Madden bag to the forefront of fashionista’s wish lists just a month later.

Now, TikTok is going gaga over what are being called ‘BBL shorts’ — and it’s not hard to figure out why they’re going so viral.

What are BBL shorts on TikTok?

‘BBL shorts’ are so named because of the booty-lifting figure they give the wearer. Many netizens have shown off their bodies before and after putting on the biker shorts, which endow them with wide hips and a round bum thanks to padding inside the fabric.

A BBL is an acronym for ‘Brazilian Butt Lift,’ a popular cosmetic surgery that transfers fat from elsewhere in the body to one’s hips and buttocks. Prices for the procedure vary wildly, but are generally in the several-thousand-dollar range.

With the BBL shorts, TikTokers don’t need to pony up a ton of cash to achieve the look they want… and as such, it’s no surprise that the padded shorts are going viral online.

Where to get BBL shorts

It looks like most netizens are copping their TikTok-famous BBL shorts from an online store called Curvy Baddies.

You can snag their ‘BBL Baddie Shaper’ shorts for $81.99, but currently, they’re on sale for $42.99.

BBL shorts controversy

While these might be the hot new thing online, not everyone is impressed with the BBL shorts. The garment has garnered quite a bit of criticism from social media users, with some calling the clothing “catfishing.”

Still others attribute the BBL shapewear to the drag scene, pointing out how drag queens often use padded shapewear in their performances.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has made a bum-enhancing product go viral; in 2021, TikTokers couldn’t stop wearing Seasum Leggings thanks to their booty-lifting look.