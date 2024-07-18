A man took to TikTok after he noticed a change in how Hot Pockets were packaged, and TikTok had a lot to say about it.

Hot Pockets are an incredibly popular snack among US consumers, especially college students. It turns out that in 2020, exactly 54.4 million Americans consumed the savory treats.

Now, the brand is going viral on TikTok after a customer noticed something was up after he opened one up.

TikToker @that231guy, who accumulated over 800,000 on the platform asked viewers: “So did y’all know that Hot Pockets got rid of the sleeve?”

He showed the product and continued, “Yeah, look, where did the sleeve go? Pause to read, but basically, they got rid of it to save 3,300 tons of waste and they perfected their recipe now. The only thing they did was just tell you to cook it like an extra minute.”

The text read: “After decades of perfecting Hot Pockets, we’ve achieved a breakthrough that allowed us to remove the sleeve while delivering an even better tasting product,” the box reads. “By eliminating the sleeve, we’re reducing 3,300 tons of waste and improving our product by giving you more of what you love, like 30% more pepperoni.”

Essentially, the purpose of the sleeve is to absorb microwaves via concentrated heat when the product is heating up, giving it a crispy texture.

The removal of the sleeve subsequently caused some debate, with some users unhappy to see it go.

“This is breaking news,” one wrote.

“I don’t know if it cooks in the sleeve, but if I can’t hold the sleeve and rip it shorter as I eat it… what’s the point?” another asked.

“That crisper (texture) was actually effective! Sad days,” one protested.

Some, however, didn’t mind the new change, questioning: “Does anyone use it anyways? My Hot Pockets go in the air fryer.”

“I literally never used the sleeves, you’ve always been able to do it, just cook it a lil longer like it suggests,” another wrote.

