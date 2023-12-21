What is a “Christian BBL”? Influencer creates new trending term as viewers are confused

The term ‘Christian BBL’ is going viral on social media after one influencer coined the term in a debate that’s taking over the internet. But what does it mean?

BBLs, short for ‘Brazilian Butt Lifts,’ are one of the most highly demanded cosmetic surgeries in America… but they’re also one of the most dangerous procedures out there.

BBLs take fat from a patient’s body and inject it into the buttock region with the aim of creating a fuller and rounder derriere. Unfortunately, BBLs have an extremely high mortality rate due to the risk of fat embolisms — when fat gets stuck in the bloodstream, creating a blockage that can be deadly.

Despite this risk, BBLs are still highly sought after due to their natural-looking appearance and the slimming effect of taking fat from other areas of the body.

Instagram: sophiologyofficial Influencer ‘Sophiology’ went viral after claiming she got a ‘Christian BBL.’

It’s common to see many social media-famous figures and celebrities transforming their bums with a BBL. One influencer who got a BBL is going viral for getting the procedure, despite her Christian faith.

Influencer sparks outrage after getting ‘Christian BBL’

25-year-old Christian influencer ‘Sophiology,’ real name Sophia Idahosa, posted a vlog to YouTube on December 13 where she explained her reasoning behind getting liposuction and a fat transfer after she received some blowback from her religious followers.

In the title of her video, she described her surgery as a “Christian BBL,” and addressed the backlash against her choice to go under the knife, saying, “I have never presented myself to be [a] holy, perfect example. I’ve always vouched for the girls that love God and are not accepted by others.”

The term ‘Christian BBL’ quickly went viral on social media, leaving folks confused as to what constitutes a ‘Christian’ version of the surgery and sparking even more outrage against the influencer.

She expounded upon the phrase in another YouTube video a day later. “I’m not supposed to change how God made me or whatever, but I did, and I chose to be honest about it,” she said.

In her video, Sophia also claimed that she titled her infamous vlog “sarcastically” as a way to clap back at her haters — but says the message got lost in translation.

“It was never in my intentions to make fun of God in any way,” she clarified.

It looks like Sophia wasn’t trying to ‘excuse’ her BBL, as many critics believed — but it’s clear that the backlash isn’t getting her down, judging by her positive attitude and sarcastic posts online.