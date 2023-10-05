Women are wearing fake belly buttons to conceal their true height in new TikTok trend

A new TikTok trend has women wearing fake belly buttons to make their legs look longer.

Beauty trends often take over TikTok. From ‘strawberry girl makeup’ to alteration hacks for your dress, the social media platform is more than likely going to have a trend that’ll be sure to make you feel as pretty as possible.

Though it’s a fairly new trend, TikTok’s latest hack has women wearing fake belly buttons to modify their height and make them look taller.

The beauty hack has already taken off in China but has merged to the US over the last month, resulting in many women praising the makeshift belly button.

TikTok: babelfish.asia Pictured is a sheet of fake belly button adhesives.

Fake belly buttons are being sold on eBay for $8.99

China’s social media site ‘Xiaohongshu’ is the same as TikTok in the US. Users can upload videos and comment just like they can while using the American platform.

Though China and the US have separate trends of their own via social media, one of ‘Xiaohongshu’s’ latest beauty hacks has merged into US TikTok territory.

The trend shows women wearing fake belly buttons in order to make their legs look longer. By sticking the fake belly button just inches above your real one, it not only adds length to your legs, but it also helps make your waistline look smaller.

Those who want to try the trend are able to buy a sheet of fake belly button stickers via eBay, as they are selling for $8.99 for what is called a “TikTok Simulation Belly Button Tattoo Sticker Summer Disposable Simulation Sticker.”

Those who viewed a viral ‘Xiaohongshu’ video of a woman wearing a fake belly button took to her comments section to praise her for the results, saying, “It’s not a fake belly button patch, it’s a tool to lengthen short legs!”

Another wrote, “Every beauty has two belly buttons! Here’s the secret to lengthening your legs!”

Those on the US TikTok who have heard about the fake belly button hack were also pleased with the way it looked, as one person wrote on an explainer video of what the trend was, saying, “Wake up babe. A new beauty standard just dropped.”

The sticker itself adheres to the skin like a temporary tattoo. The results have also had ‘Xiaohongshu’ users claim that the fake belly button gives them their “ideal body proportion.”