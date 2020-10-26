 TikTok bans child safety advocate and nobody's sure why - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

TikTok bans child safety advocate and nobody’s sure why

Published: 26/Oct/2020 18:20

by Chris Stokel-Walker
tiktok bans child safety advocate borat
TikTok: @evafog / Amazon

Share

TikTok

A leading child safety advocate, who has previously advised TikTok on how to keep kids safe on the platform, has been banned for posting a duet with a video promoting the latest Borat movie.

Eva Fog, a Danish child safety expert with a decade of experience, woke up on the morning of October 23 to discover her main account on TikTok, @evafog, had been banned.

The notice Fog received through the app was that her “account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines.” She claims that she has never received a temporary ban on her account during her time on TikTok, which she joined in January 2020.

“I’ve had very few violations prior [to this],” she told Dexerto. “Those few were pretty harmless, like me duetting a female body positivity video and showing my belly.”

“I am a child advocate for minors, specialising in their digital lives and communities,” she said. “I have used TikTok as a platform to inform, guide, and help the minors of Denmark with my account.”

Earlier this year, Fog worked as a consultant with Save the Children Denmark, who were helping TikTok develop guidelines and policies to ensure children were kept safe.

She used her TikTok account to advise children on how to use the app and other digital platforms safely. “I have prevented suicides, consoled victims of bullying, and advised victims of digital exploitation – just to mention a few things,” she said.

The account had 13,500 followers, and her videos nearly half a million likes before it was banned. Fog believes that a duet with an official TikTok posted by Amazon Prime Video’s account, which has been seen 560,000 times to date, was the reason she was banned.

In the original video, Sacha Baron Cohen’s character appears in his idiosyncratic mask-based mankini outfit, saying “This is how you put on a mask.”

In the duet, Fog closed her eyes when the camera zoomed out to show the character wearing only the mask mankini.

borat tiktok
TikTok: @evafog / Amazon
Eva was banned over this Borat TikTok.

The video is one of millions of videos removed regularly by TikTok. The app said in its latest transparency report that it removed nearly 105 million videos in the first six months of 2020, 31% of them for adult nudity and sexual activities.

The app said that 90.3% of its videos were removed before they received any views, and 96.4% of videos were proactively removed by the app before a user reported them.

But in this case, overzealous moderation – perhaps by algorithm – appears to have banned one of its biggest defenders when it comes to child safety.

“Having my account banned has basically stopped me from doing my job,” she added. “There is no other platform on which the youth of Denmark frequent as much as TikTok, and by banning my account, my connection to them has been severed.”

Dexerto approached TikTok for comment just before 11am, setting a deadline for a response by mid-afternoon. By 1:30pm, Fog’s account, including the controversial video that got her banned, was reinstated. TikTok has yet to provide a response to this story.

Entertainment

Does Tom Holland have TikTok? Fake accounts fuel rumors

Published: 26/Oct/2020 18:06

by Georgina Smith
Images of Tom Holland with the TikTok logo
TikTok: tomhoiiand1996 / Instagram: tomholland2013

Share

TikTok

Several accounts claiming to be actor Tom Holland with millions of followers have been surging in popularity on TikTok recently, with videos engineered to look bizarrely genuine. But do any of them really belong to the actor himself?

After TikTok exploded in popularity when it shifted over from musical.ly, many influencers – such as the likes of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio – have found an extraordinary level of fame from their lip-syncing content.

In fact, TikTok has become so widespread that many mainstream celebrities have found themselves making accounts on the platform to keep in the loop with their younger fans and participate in some of its hugely viral trends.

Stars such as Jason Derulo have ended up securing a whole new crop of fans via the popular app, so it’s no wonder that users will constantly be on the lookout for their favorite celebrities finally making accounts.

The first look of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake for the upcoming Uncharted movie.
Sony Pictures
The first look of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake for the upcoming Uncharted movie.

Why do people think Tom Holland has TikTok?

People cannot be blamed for assuming that the Spiderman actor, and upcoming Uncharted star, has a TikTok account, as some users have done a frighteningly convincing job of posing as the beloved actor.

Accounts such as tomhoiiand1996 have over a million followers, and regularly post videos that Tom has taken of himself, as if they were being posted to TikTok for the first time. They’ve even made it look as though the actor has duetted with people, or participated in TikTok trends.

@tomhoiiand1996♬ оригинальный звук – TomHolland

In one viral clip from another million follower account, tholland1997, a video of Tom staring at the camera has the caption, “You think you can hurt my feelings? People say I can’t go on social media without spoiling movies” as part of the Bulletproof challenge.

@tholland1997Words can hurt😔 ##fyp ##foru ##tomholland ##spiderman ##spoilers♬ Bulletproof – La Roux

In the comment sections underneath these videos, people are understandably baffled, since the incredibly convincing videos and high follower accounts appear to prove that it’s the real actor. “I’m soooo confused,” one user said, with another exclaiming, “Is this really Tom Holland? Like real real? Sorry omg I have trust issues.”

Comment on a fake Tom Holland TikTok account

Comment on a fake Tom Holland TikTok account

Does Tom Holland actually have TikTok?

However, many are setting people straight in the comments, saying things like, “It’s funny to me that people believe that these accounts are real even though the only people he follows are his costars like he has no other friends.”

Comment on a fake Tom Holland TikTok account

Others inform misguided viewers that the clip posted to the accounts are actually pulled from his Instagram lives and are made to look as though they have been made specifically for TikTok.

One account, however, with half as many followers as the fake accounts, does appear to be Tom’s ‘real’ account, tomholland1996. This is the remainder of his old musical.ly account that was copied over on the migration to TikTok, but has not been active for five years.

@tomholland1996♬ 3 2 1 Let’s Go! – 3 2 1 Let’s Go!

It seems the bizarre phenomenon won’t be coming to a halt anytime soon, though maybe it will prompt Tom Holland to give the viral app a go.