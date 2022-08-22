TikTok ‘Age Gap’ couple announce break after “concerning” livestream

A TikTok couple with a rather large age gap has left viewers concerned after they abruptly ended a live stream after users began claiming she was under the influence. Days later, they announced a three-month break from the platform.

Britnye and James go by the name agegap50 on TikTok, and they’ve gained attention from viewers thanks to the 30+ year difference in their age.

According to their bio, Britnye is 22 while James is 57. Their bio also says “In love or just drunk?” which prompted viewers to worry about Britnye.

During a recent TikTok live, fans flooded the chat with questions on whether or not she was under the influence, prompting James to end the broadcast abruptly. Days later, they announced a three-month break from the platform.

TikTok ‘age gap’ couple sparks concerns

While live streaming, Britnye appeared to slur her words while acting “funny,” prompting users to leave comments that they believe she was “on something.”

Another TikToker recorded the stream and uploaded it to another account on August 21.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Viewers took the comments of the live upload to share their worries about the situation.

One user commented: “I’ve never seen these ppl before but he seems to have a scary side, there’s a flicker of it near the end. Unsettling.”

While another replied: “‘Just remember it’s still on babe’ wow as if that’s not a red flag”

Just days after the TikTok live originally aired, Britnye uploaded a video explaining that they will be taking a three-month break from the platform.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Concerned viewers have flooded the comments of her upload with a variety of thoughts ranging from rehab to pregnancy to even thinking that the couple is filming a TV show.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens, but in the meantime, you can head over to our TikTok hub for more viral stories and platform news.