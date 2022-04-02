Thor responds to calls for future fight with Jake Paul, Logan Paul or KSI

Hafthor Bjornsson, otherwise known as The Mountain, is eager to get back into the boxing ring, but don’t count on him fighting KSI, Jake Paul, or Logan Paul as some fans have suggested.

Influencer boxing events have continued to get bigger and bigger over the last few years, but there is literally none bigger than Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall – The Mountain vs The Beast.

The strongman pair, who have both made a claim at being the world’s strongest man, finally stepped into the ring on March 19 to settle their differences, with Thor coming out on top with a decision victory.

In the aftermath of the fight, the pair have made it clear that they’d like to do a rematch at some point, but Bjornsson wants to see Hall get a few wins under his belt first. And, in the meantime, some of his fans have suggested some fights for himself.

The Icelandic strongman is eager to continue boxing but has been left a bit bemused by ideas from some that he might take on someone like KSI, Jake Paul, or even his brother Logan Paul.

“I saw KSI was calling me out, saying that I’m slow and I’m this and that – I’ve heard those things before, but believe me KSI, even though I’m a bit slow, I still can punch you in the head quite hard,” Thor said in his March 31st video.

“I heard also people say I should fight Logan Paul and even Jake Paul. Like, there’s a reason for weight classes guys and I have a lot of respect for all of these people as athletes, as people in general, they’re all very successful people and I’m willing to look at everything as long as you guys are behind me and think it’s the right move.”

Timestamp of 5:31

In his opinion, Thor believes a fight against either Martyn Ford or Mariusz Pudzianowski would be the play – though he is wary of the fact that Pudzianowski has MMA experience behind him.

It remains to be seen as to what his next move will be, but as he says, weight classes make it difficult for him to take on some of the other influencers in boxing.