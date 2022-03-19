How to watch Eddie Hall vs Thor boxing match: The Beast vs The Mountain stream, start time & more

Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson are finally set to square off inside the boxing ring after two years of build-up. So, here’s what you need to know about the long-awaited The Beast vs The Mountain fight.

For years, Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson have gone back-and-forth on social media, teasing the possibility of them putting on the boxing gloves and stepping into the ring to settle their world’s strongest man feud once and for all.

The Beast vs The Mountain, as it’s been more commonly known, was finally set to happen back in September of 2021, but a late injury to Hall meant that those plans had to be scrapped – and left some fans fearing that the fight would never be a reality.

With not only pride on the line but a pretty sizable wager too, the ‘heaviest boxing match in history’ is finally going to happen, so here’s what you need to know about it.

The Beast vs The Mountain fight stream

Given the fight has been in the works for years, there have been plenty of discussions about where it could be held. Well, it’ll be happening in Dubai at the Duty-Free Tennis Stadium on Saturday, March 19.

Though, if you can’t be in Dubai, don’t fret, there is going to be a stream. And, as an added bonus, it’s completely free, so you don’t have to dig into your pocket and pay for the fight.

The fight will be broadcast on SEGI TV’s website and app starting at 8:30 pm GMT/3:30 PM EST/12:30 PM PST/9:30 PM CEST. So, just tune in and wait for the action to unfold.

Eddie Hall vs Thor fight card

With a fight as big as this one, literally, you might think that it’d be held as a part of a star-studded fight card with a handful of undercard bouts as supports.

However, that isn’t the case. The event is literally just centered on the Eddie vs Hafthor fight, and there are no other bouts to tune in for.

Eddie Hall vs Hafthor tattoo bet

As noted, there is more than just bragging rights on the line when the pair square off. Though neither will be taking home any cash winnings, they’ll both be donating $200,000 to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

On top of that, the loser will have to get a tattoo declaring the winner as the world’s strongest man once and for all. So, if Eddie loses, he’ll have to get “World’s Strongest Man: Hafthor Julius Björnsson” tattooed on his body. If Hafthor loses, he’ll have to get a World’s Strongest Man: Eddie Hall” tattoo.

Once the pair have squared off, we’ll have the fight result and highlights for you on Dexerto, so make sure to check back if you’re unable to catch it live.