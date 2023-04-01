The internet reacts to Andrew Tate’s release on house arrest

Some of the world’s most popular streamers and influencers have voiced their thoughts on Andrew and Tristan Tate’s release on house arrest.

The Tates have been in jail since December 2022 — after their home was raided by Romanian authorities leading to their arrest on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

Despite numerous appeals to be released, the controversial pair have remained detained in custody, which was extended several times since their arrest.

Article continues after ad

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate were able to successfully appeal against their detention on March 31 as reported by The Mirror. Subsequently, the two controversial internet stars have now been released from Romanian custody, and placed on house arrest.

With both the Tate brothers trending worldwide on Twitter, many of the biggest influencers have shared their reactions to the news. Here’s what they’re saying.

Internet reacts to Andrew Tate’s release

Adin Ross, who was even on the visitor’s list while the brothers were in Romanian custody, was one of the first to speak publicly.

Article continues after ad

“Welcome Home brothers. @Cobratate @TateTheTalisman it must be a coincidence you guys get out on the release date of the matrix,” he wrote on Twitter.

Furthermore, in Adin’s April 1 broadcast, it’s fair to say the popular streamer was thrilled with the news and revealed his intentions to call Andrew privately.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sneako, another close friend of Tate, also shared his reaction to the news. “Alhamdullilah,” he said in a tweet. In another, he added: “Remember everyone who lied. No more free Tate.”

Article continues after ad

“The first emergency meeting back is going to literally change the world. Welcome home @TateTheTalisman @Cobratate.”

YouTuber Layah Heilpern, who has previously interviewed Andrew Tate on numerous occasions claimed Vice owes the brothers an apology.

“The Tate’s have been released from prison and are on house arrest. One step closer to clearing their name. I wonder if the people that tried to ruin these men’s lives will apologize or be held accountable for the damage they caused… Probably not.” She added: “Vice owes the Tate’s an apology.”

Article continues after ad

While they may have been released, their names aren’t cleared yet. Andrew and his brother Tristan will both remain on house arrest until April 29, alongside the two Romanian women who were also arrested with them in December 2022.

We’ll just have to wait to see what happens, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as we get more information.