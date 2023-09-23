The internet can’t get enough of this Japanese McDonald’s ad

McDonald’s is going viral on Twitter after releasing a Japanese advertisement that shows a family enjoying a meal together.

There are times when McDonald’s unexpectedly goes viral. Examples of this can be found when McDonald’s workers make “preposterous mistakes” with customers’ orders, like when a woman ordered three McChickens but ended up with three boxes of shredded lettuce instead.

Now, McDonald’s has gone viral again after releasing a “pro-family” propaganda advert in Japan.

Article continues after ad

“Wonderful” McDonald’s advert showing animated family bonding over fast food has viewers divided.

The Japanese advertisement is animation-styled, focused on a core family unit of a mother, father, and their daughter.

The video showed the family sitting around a table cluttered with McDonald’s brown bags, including McDonald’s Halloween toys resting near the screen. The mother and father fed their daughter fries from their order in the wholesome advertisement while calming lo-fi music gently chimed in the background.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Viewers rushed to the comments section, some loving the video and others seeing it as propaganda.

Article continues after ad

“McDonald’s singlehandedly fixing the declining birthrates,” one viewer commented, referring to Japan’s political push to increase their birth rate, which currently sits at 1.3 children per woman, below the estimated average of 2.1 to ensure a stable population.

Others saw past the political undercurrent, praising the advertisement for its wholesome values. “Such a wholesome ad! I’m glad Japan still has its cultural values.” One person commented. “Amazing ad, brought me into a vibe and nostalgia where responsibility wasn’t so heavy!” Yet another added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s has also advertised their partnership with Pokemon for 2023, launching some new cards for customers to earn – like Feucoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly.