These viral McDonald’s Happy Meal toys in Japan are on a whole other level 

A TikTok video has gone viral after showing Happy Meal toys in Japan that are as cute as you’d expect, but they’re actually useful, too.

Although these meals may be geared towards children, the toys can actually be used at kitchen utensils. The only problem? They’re exclusively available in Japan for a limited time only.

The TikTok, posted by Blippo, a page that showcases cute stuff from Japan, has amassed over 128,000 likes at the time of publishing this article as people scramble to grab these cute toys before they’re gone.

The range of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys are from Sanrio, the company responsible for Hello Kitty and friends, and customers can expect to find one of three cute toys with their meals.

Article continues after ad

The TikToker unboxes all of the toys, the first being a little box shaped like Hello Kitty’s head. When it’s opened, there is a small pair of tongs inside so that the box can be used as a little lunchbox for any snacks on the go.

Article continues after ad

The next toy is a Pom Pom Purin cup. The cup comes with a handle and a lid that looks like the golden retriever character, when you remove the lid, underneath is a juicer so that you can squeeze oranges and have fresh orange juice any time you’d like.

The final toy is a spatula that is designed to help mash up boiled eggs or other food, aptly, the handle of this toy is shaped like Gudetama, the lazy egg yolk character that’s popular in Japanese culture.

Article continues after ad

Americans in the comments were super jealous, commenting: “In North America we have just dance cardboard characters,” followed by several skull emojis.

Others were commenting that these toys were, “A need, not a want.”

Sanrio fans were begging for these toys to come to the US, and some were discussing booking flights to Japan in the comments just to get their hands on these super cute McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s in the US does have some exciting things on the horizon though, with a KitKat banana split McFlurry being released soon.