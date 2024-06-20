McDonald’s Happy Meal Beach Towels go viral

McDonald’s is known for getting creative with its Happy Meal prizes, and this time, the chain has outdone itself, giving away beach towels ready for the summer season.

McDonald’s has already got people talking this year, as back in May, it revealed that it would be updating its classic Happy Meal with some brand-new items.

Creating the biggest menu shake-up since 1979, McDonald’s added chicken nuggets, two veggie dippers, five fish bites, or a chicken mayo sandwich to its UK menu. US customers were left hoping that the new items would make their way overseas.

Now, there’s a new Happy Meal offering that’s leaving people envious, as McDonald’s Italy is giving away a free beach towel with the children’s box meal.

In a video uploaded by TikToker @colonelsanders69, they filmed themselves entering a McDonald’s in Italy and ordering one of the Happy Meals there. The beach towel they got was big enough for a full-grown adult and featured a cartoon image of some french fries complete with the McDonald’s logo on them.

The beach towels have since gone viral, with someone on Reddit even creating a post asking those who were travelling to Italy if they’d “Please bring back a promotional McDonald’s beach towel to NYC!”

Many commenters underneath the video were eager to grab one themselves, writing: “Do I know anyone going to Rome soon?!?!? Because that towel is AMAZING!”

“I was totally expecting there to be a catch, that catch being it’s a kid-sized towel, but I’m happily surprised!” another commented.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast food chain leaving customers envious of international items. Pizza Hut announced that it would be collaborating with popular anime series Cardcaptor Sakura to bring out a wild new offering.