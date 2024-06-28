This viral US McDonald’s location lets you try menu items from across the world

In a viral TikTok that’s taking off on the platform, a customer posted a video of themselves visiting a McDonald’s location that serves international items that are only available in other countries.

Tommy Winkler is known for posting regular food content on TikTok, often driving to different locations to try out new menu items. But in a video posted in June, Tommy switched things up a notch and decided to head over to the McDonalds’ Global Headquarters Restaurant.

This restaurant, which is located in Chicago’s West Loop, is dedicated to bringing fan favorites from around the world for US audiences to try.

They serve up a plethora of global McDonald’s items from countries such as Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

In his video, Tommy decided to check some of the different menu items out and proceeded to give each of them a rating. For his first item, he tried out the Grand Intense Extreme McCheddar burger from Spain, which he gave an 8.7/10.

Tommy also tried the McShaker fries from Finnland, opening up the special seasoning packet included and pouring it into the bag. He gave these a total of 7/10.

He also tried the McSpicy Samurai from Thailand and gave this one a solid 8/10. Next up was the McSpicy from Hong Kong, which received an 8.4/10.

Tommy then moved on to the dessert menu, first of all trying The Hot Fudge Waffle Cone With Almond from Japan, which he proceeded to give an 8.6/10.

Finally, he tried the Chocolate Mini Doughnut from Canada, which got the lowest rating so far, with a 5.8/10.

The Global McDonald’s restaurant is open from 6 am to 10 pm seven days a week, in case you’re looking to make a visit.

If you looking for some more international McDonald’s items to salivate over, we’ve compiled a list of some of the very best global McDonald’s items.