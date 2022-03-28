TikToker goes viral after McDonald’s completely messes up her order

A TikToker’s Uber Eats order from McDonald’s is going viral for all the wrong reasons after the restaurant made a preposterous mistake with her order.

Guaranteed you’ve never seen McDonald’s get an order this wrong.

If you’re accustomed to ordering fast food, chances are you’ve experienced a mistake on your order at least once. While these are typically small errors, such as an unwanted topping being present on a burger, sometimes there’s a mistake that just makes you wonder how it was possible.

For TikToker, Shan Hilton, her decision to order three McChickens on Uber Eats ended up resulting in one of the most insane mistakes you’ll ever see.

TikToker stunned after receiving three boxes of lettuce

In a clip that has since gone viral, Hilton explained on TikTok that she ordered three McChickens, but was baffled to see that she had three boxes of McNuggets instead.

“Maybe I was high and I messed up the order, right?” the TikToker theorized at first. “So now that I’m settling with eating the McNuggets, I open up the box and look…”

Instead of having nuggets or McChickens inside, each box just contained shredded lettuce – now what she had ordered at all! The video soon went viral and has amassed over 500,000 views in four days.

In a follow-up video, Hilton posted her Uber Eats receipt showing that she did in fact purchase three McChickens. Amazing, however, was the fact that she apparently sent Uber a complaint before she even opened the boxes.

It’s unclear if the TikToker was able to get a refund on her order or if she decided to eat the lettuce anyway.