Addison Rae responds to Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker dating rumors

Georgina Smith . 50 minutes ago

TikTok star Addison Rae has responded to rumors that Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker are dating, as fans become more eager to learn about the potential couple.

Charli D’Amelio has been one of TikTok’s most popular stars for years now, and is currently the second most followed TikToker behind Khaby Lame, after her long stint as the top TikToker on the platform.

On June 27, a source told PEOPLE that the 18-year-old is currently seeing Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, saying: “They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.”

The couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions, and Charli has included Landon in an Instagram picture featuring sister Dixie D’Amelio and her boyfriend Noah Beck, which has only continued to fuel rumors that the pair are dating.

However, the couple has yet to officially confirm the relationship themselves.

On July 15, The Hollywood Fix asked Charli’s fellow social media star Addison Rae what she thought about the potential couple, but the influencer kept her answer brief, making fans even more curious about the rumors surrounding Charli and Landon.

Addison was asked, “how do you feel about Charli dating Landon? Do you think they’re a good couple?” to which she simply responded, “do you think so?” with a laugh. Soon after, she took a picture with someone before getting in the car and leaving.

It seems that if Charli and Landon are dating, they’re keeping it on the down low for now, so fans will have to wait and see whether Charli goes on to talk about the pairing more publicly.

Charli used to be in a relationship with TikTok star and singer Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy, but the pair split back in April 2020.