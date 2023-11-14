The Best Thanksgiving Dinner Freebies 2023: Target, Aldi, Albertsons & more

Several popular stores are giving away freebies and deals this Thanksgiving season.

With prices soaring, many are looking for the best possible deals for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Thankfully, many popular stores are currently offering deals for their customers, some are even giving away free turkeys as a part of the deal.

Some of the participating stores this year include Target, Aldi, Albertsons, Foodtown, Giant Foods, and Walmart.

Stores offering Thanksgiving freebies and deals

Target – When customers shop at Target this holiday season, they’ll be able to pick up a whole Thanksgiving dinner for only $25.

Aldi – Aldi have reduced their prices in-store, so customers can save up to 50% on gravy, rolls, butter, stuffing, pecans, and many more items.

Foodtown – If you spend more than $400 on groceries before 11/26, you can pick up a Foodtown gift card worth $10. Simply download the Foodtown app, then enter your account and phone number each time you make a purchase.

Giant Food – If you spend over $400 at Giant Food, then you can earn 400 points on your rewards card, meaning that you’ll be able to pick up a free turkey.

Albertsons – Those who are Just4U Rewards members can grab a digital coupon to receive a free Signature Farms 2–24 lb Whole Frozen Turkey when spending more than $75 in-store before 11/14/23.

Walmart – Walmart customers can save money from November 1 onwards, as in-store prices have dropped. This means that turkeys will be under $1 per lb.

Shaw’s – Customers can pick up a turkey for as little as $0.47 per lb.

Winco – From November 11 onward, customers can pick up a free turkey if they spend more than $125 in one transaction.

H-E-B – Purchase one of H-E-B’s Spiral Hams, and you’ll receive a RiverSide Grade A turkey, completely free of charge.

It’s worth noting that these deals apply to US customers only. Tech fans can also pick up some great deals in November as a part of the Black Friday sale at Best Buy.

