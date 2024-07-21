Twitch streamer beats Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada at his own game

Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada was beaten at his own game by streamer LilyPichu in a best-of-five at EVO 2024.

EVO is the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments. It is held annually and attracts the industry’s top players and content creators.

This year’s event occurred in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured hundreds of games daily. One particular match captured the audience’s attention: a simple Twitch streamer, LilyPichu, took down the king of Tekken himself.

The best-of-five match between LilyPichu and Harada went the distance, culminating in a nail-biting final round. In the last second, she executed a special move to defeat the game’s director.

The Twitch clip began circulating on Reddit, capturing the attention of game fans and streamer followers. It quickly gained popularity, earning over 2,000 upvotes.

Some commenters not as familiar with LilyPichu’s skill at the game began questioning whether she was actually that good or if beating the game’s creator was just a stroke of beginner luck.

“So is Lily really good, or is the game director just subpar,” asked on Redditor. “Is this kinda like when Reggie fought Hungrybox?”

“I would argue that Lily is very good for how little playtime she has,” someone answered. “Her in-game rank translates to something like platinum rank. Harada is around the same skill range, so they are actually an even match.”

LilyPichu shared her excitement on X about meeting up and playing with Harada, posting a picture of them together before the match. She also retweeted when she triumphed over Harada, playing as Lili against his Feng.

There were some jokes about whether LilyPichu might have accidentally caused Lili to be nerfed after beating Harada or if the game might get a LilyPichu skin since she defeated the director.

“This was my first EVO and it’s been just surreal and awesome so far omg,” said LilyPichu on X. “I promise when I come back I’ll actually watch my replays and lab more throw breaks.”