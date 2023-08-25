Twitch streamer’s mod fails challenge locked in dark closet for 3 days for a free car

Twitch streams have become more diverse and varied over the years – with the arrival of Subathons and sleep streams. But ERBY declared that if his mod can survive in a dark closet for three days he will buy him a car.

ERBY offered one of his moderators, named c0usta, the challenge of staying in a pitch-black closet for three days. His reward? A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban. He set up cameras in the closet, c0usta got in a comfortable position, and the challenge began.

Did he manage to survive in the closet?

With the challenge setup, c0usta’s challenge began, while the viewers eagerly sat down to watch his struggles unfold.

Seconds, then minutes, then hours ticked by. ERBY gave viewers a chance to help aid the Moderator’s survival in the closet.

Gift 500 subs on ERBY’s Twitch stream, and c0usta would receive a treat to help him endure the challenge. Gift 2k subs and the streamer would drive to go get the moderator some food.

But he also gave viewers the chance to make the challenge more difficult for c0usta. Viewers gifted a certain amount of subs to terrorize the moderator – with flashbangs, random noises, and more.

Still the hours ticked on, and c0usta remained stuck in the dark closet.

The Twitch stream chat began to seriously wonder whether he was going to complete the challenge. He reached the 12-hour mark. Then the 20-hour mark. C0usta was nearly a third of the way through the challenge. Survive another couple of days and the car was his.

Twitch / ERBY__ c0usta failed the challenge

But as the minutes ticked over to the 24-hour mark, the challenge proved too tough for c0usta, and he quit.

While he did not earn the 2005 Chevrolet Suburban, the moderator earned the respect of fans for enduring for as long as he did in the crazy Twitch challenge.

ERBY isn’t the only one to feature challenges on his stream. Erobb smashed his stream setup after failing a Smash Bros challenge.