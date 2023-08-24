Erobb wrecks stream setup after Smash Ultimate challenge breaks him

Twitch streamer Erobb absolutely lost it after failing to complete a Smash Ultimate challenge that lasted over ten hours.

Erobb might be in the market for a new Nintendo Switch and stream camera after a grueling Super Smash Bros Ultimate broadcast.

Part of Erobb’s content involves spinning a wheel with various options. Whatever it lands on, he has to do. In this case, he had to win four games of Smash in a row after doubling down to avoid wearing a wig. Easy, right? Not exactly.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been out for a number of years now and with its DLC roster long finalized, only the most sweaty of players remain, subjecting themselves to the game’s notorious online. Needless to say, it didn’t go too well for the TSM streamer.

Erobb slams Nintendo Switch controller after Smash Ultimate stream

As part of this challenge, Erobb was unable to use certain characters, so for nearly ten hours straight, he competed, sticking with newcomer-friendly sword fighter Lucina.

Although he was able to pick up some wins here and there, he was just not able to close out four victories in a row, resulting in the challenge going long into the night.

Eventually, he had enough after losing a close match to an Inkling player and decided to call it quits. Quietly, he exited the game and proceeded to uninstall Smash, removing all of its data from his Switch.

Once the deed was done, he let loose, throwing his controller across the room as it was still plugged in. After a loud bang, the stream’s camera went black and the broadcast ended.

The Sopranos’ like ending to the stream baffled viewers who proceeded to roast Erobb for his actions, reminding him that this frustration was avoidable.

“All this because he didn’t want to wear a wig for a couple of hours, he never learns,” one user remarked on Reddit.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Smash has made players lose control. Earlier this year, a Smash player literally slapped his opponent after losing a match at a tournament in Italy.