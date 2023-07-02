Twitch chat trolls streamer by shutting down game during sponsored stream

Twitch streamer ‘erobb221’ has been trolled by his viewers once again, as his chat banded together to shut down his game during a sponsored livestream.

It’s certainly not uncommon for streamers and influencers to have to put up with trolls. However, in the case of Twitch star erobb221, it happens more to him than almost any other streamer.

In the past, he’s made some hilarious rookie mistakes, such as accidentally showing what’s on his other screen, and being tricked into force-closing games.

Article continues after ad

In a recent June 30 live stream, the popular streamer had a sponsored segment with Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege. Although his viewers got the best of him once again, trolling him by abusing his channel point system.

Suddenly, while mid-game and mid-conversation with his chat during the sponsored stream, the game suddenly closed — leaving erobb completely speechless with a look of horror on his face.

Many viewers were also left stunned by what happened, questioning if the game had crashed. Although, the Twitch streamer cleared up what actually happened, clarifying the game closed as a result of some troll chatters via his channel point reward system.

Article continues after ad

“I have a channel point reward system,” he tried to explain while face palming, “no the game didn’t crash…”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For those unfamiliar, in 2019, the Amazon-owned platform launched the channel points system for all Twitch Affiliates and Partners. Viewers gain 10 points for every five minutes they watch a stream, and have the option to obtain an additional 50 points every 15 minutes if you’re an active chatter by claiming a bonus.

Viewers can then redeem their channel points for various rewards chosen by the streamer. Some of the default rewards allow fans to redeem an emote, highlight a message, or send a chat in subscriber-only mode.

Article continues after ad

However, when it comes to erobb, the streamer has some rather unconventional rewards. Among them include the option to turn off his monitor for 50,000 channel points, or even temporarily disable his mouse and keyboard.

Another reward allows chatters to press a desired key on erobb’s keyboard for 100,000 channel points, where it seems two viewers used the reward simultaneously to force close the game with ALT + F4.